Indian Army recruitment 2019: Last date for online application | Apply now at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army recruitment 2019. (Reuters)

Indian Army recruitment 2019: Apply now to take part in Indian Army’s latest recruitment process. The last date to fill the online application for the same is tomorrow. Candidates interested in the post can fill the online application before the same ends. It is to be noted that the application process is only for eligible unmarried male and unmarried female Engineering Graduates and also for Widows of Defence Personnel. The course will commence in April 2020 at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to take note of.

Last date for online application – August 22, 2019

Indian Army recruitment 2019: Post Details

For SSC(Tech)-54Men and SSCW(Tech)-25

Civil stream – 46 (men) | 4 (women)

Mechanical stream – 14 (men) | 2 (women)

Electrical/Electrical & Electronics – 22 (men) | 2 (women)

Aeronautical/Ballistics/ Avionics – 22 (men)

Computer Sc & Engg / Computer Technology/ Information Tech/ M.Sc Computer Sc – 44 (men) | 3 (women)

Electronics & Telecom/Telecommunication/Electronics & Comn/ Satellite Communication – 23 (men) | 3 (women)

Electronics /Opto Electronics/Fibre Optics/Micro Electronics & Microwave – 8 (men)

Production Engineering – 3 (men)

Architecture/Building Construction Technology – 3 (men) | 1 (women)

For Widows of Defence Personnel only

SSC(W) (Non Tech) (Non UPSC) – 1

SSC(W) – 1

Indian Army recruitment 2019: Eligibility

SSCW (Non Tech) (Non UPSC) – Graduation in any Discipline.

SSCW(Tech) – BE/B Tech in any Engineering stream.

Candidate studying in the final year of Degree must ensure that he/she submits the proof of passing Degree exam by April 1, 2020 to DirectorateGeneral of Recruiting, failing which her candidature will be cancelled

Indian Army recruitment 2019: Training

Selected candidates will be detailed for training at Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai according to their position in the final order of merit, engineering stream-wise up to the number of vacancies available at the time.

Duration – 49 weeks

Indian Army recruitment 2019: How to Apply

Interested candidates can visit the official website of Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Click on ‘Officer Entry Appln/Login’ and then click ‘Registration’. Fill the online registration form after reading the instructions carefully. After getting registered, click on ‘Apply Online’ under the Dashboard. Click on ‘Submit Now’ when to finally want to finish your application. Candidates are required to take out two copies of their application having Roll Number, 30 minutes after final closure of online application on last day.