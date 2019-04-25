Indian Army recruitment 2019: Applications invited for women in Military Police | Check details

Updated: April 25, 2019 4:30:55 PM

According to the advertisement, the recruitment rallies will take place at five cities- Ambala, Lucknow, Jabalpur, Bangalore and Shillong. However, the applicants will be allotted venue based on their home districts.

Soon after the online registration of applicants is over, the Indian Army will release a cut off merit list. (Image: Website)Soon after the online registration of applicants is over, the Indian Army will release a cut off merit list. (Image: Website)

The Indian Army on Thursday invited interested and eligible female applicants for recruitment of 100 Soldier General Duty (Women Military Police). The application process for the same has been activated on the official website of Indian Army. The last date to apply for the recruitment drive is June 8, 2019. The candidates will receive the admit cards for the recruitment rallies on their registered e-mail.

Soon after the online registration of applicants is over, the Indian Army will release a cut off merit list. The cut off merit list will be decided based on the aggregate marks in 10th class. If there are more candidates with the same marks then applicants of higher age will be preferred.

Indian Army recruitment: Key details you must know

Age limit:-

The age should be between 17 and 21 years. However, the upper age limit is relaxable upto 30 years of age in respect of “widows of defence personnel who have died in harness”, read the advertisement.

Important Dates:

Beginning of Online registration: April 25, 2019

Last date for Online registration:- June 8, 2019

Physical requirements:-

The interested candidates must have a height of 142 cms.

Educational qualifications:-

To apply for the above- mentioned vacancies, the candidate should be Matric holder with 45% marks in aggregate and minimum 33% marks in each subject studied at Matric /10th /SSLC level without mentioning any specific subjects.

The candidates have to bring all necessary original documents at the rally site with two attested photocopies. The documents such as-

After being selected, the applicants will have to undergo 33 weeks of training at CMP Centre and School, Bengaluru. After completion of training, the candidates will be attested in the rank of sepoy. For more details, candidates can visit the official website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

