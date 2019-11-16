Indian Army recruitment 2019: Fresh vacancy announced at joinindianarmy.nic.in; Check details

The last date to apply online is December 2, 2019. (Representational image)

The Indian Army has issued a notification inviting female applicants for recruitment to several posts. The process of application has already started. The interested candidates need to visit the official website of Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in. The last date to apply online is December 2, 2019. The date of exam has not been announced so far but it might take place in April, 2020.

Important dates-

Beginning of the online application form- November 14, 2019

Conclusion of the online application form- December 2, 2019

Admit card- Third week of March 2020

Date of examination- April 2020 (Tentative)

Personal Interview date- May 2020 (Tentative)

Vacancy details-

A total of 220 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Educational qualifications-

The willing candidates need to have a certificate of Senior Secondary Examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany and Zoology) and English with not less than 50 per cent aggregate marks as a regular student from a Statutory / Recognized Board /University/ Examination Body. Apart from these, the applicants who are still pursuing studies can also apply for the post. After selection, the applicant needs to submit their passing certificate.

Exam pattern-

The applicants will have to go through a three-hour long Online Computer Based Examination. The question paper will be of Multiple Choice Questions format. Once qualified in the written examination, the applicant will then have to face an interview. However, the final selection of the candidates will be based on the combined merit of Online Computer Based Examination and Interview, subject to medical fitness of the candidate, choice and vacancy in each college.

Syllabus-

The written examination will cover topics such as- General English, Biology, Physics, Chemistry and General Intelligence.

Eligibility conditions to apply-

1) Only female candidates can apply.

2) The date of birth of the applicant should be between October 1, 1985, and September 30, 2003.

3) The applicant should be a citizen of India.

Application fee-

An application fee of Rs 750 is required to pay. The fee should be paid online. The last date to submit online payment is December 2, 2019 (5 pm).