Indian Army Recruitment 2019: Fresh posts on offer at joinindianarmy.nic.in | Check posts, salary, other details

Indian Army Recruitment 2019: Apply now for a number of new Government Job posts at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Check details like Eligibility, salary and how to apply here.
Indian Army Recruitment 2019: The Indian Army has invited eligible unmarried male and female candidates to apply for a number of new posts at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Interested candidates can visit the official website now to fill in the registration form. It is to be noted that this recruitment process is for male and female Engineering Graduates. However, the Widows of Defence Personnel who died in harness can also apply if they fulfill the eligibility criteria. This registration process is for a course that will commence in April 2020 at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Check the details mentioned below to know more about the posts and vacancies.
Indian Army Recruitment 2019: Important Dates
Online Application starts: July 24, 2019
Online Application Ends: August 22, 2019
Indian Army Recruitment 2019: Post details
- For SSC(Tech) Men and SSCW(Tech): There are a total of 191 vacancies
Mentioned below are the Engineering Streams for which the candidates can apply-
1. Civil – 46 (Men) and 4 (Women)
2. Mechanical – 14 (Men) and 2 (Women)
3. Electrical/Electrical & Electronics – 22 (Men) and 2 (Women)
4. Aeronautical/ Ballistics/ Avionics – 12 (Men)
5. Computer Sc & Engg / Computer Technology/ Information Tech/ M. Sc Computer Sc – 44 (Men) and 3 (Women)
6. Electronics & Telecom/Telecommunication/Electronics & Comn/ Satellite Communication – 23 (Men) and 2 (Women)
7. Electronics /Opto Electronics/ Fibre Optics/ Micro Electronics & Microwave – 8 (Men)
8. Production Engineering – 3 (Men)
9. Architecture/ Building Construction Technology – 3 (Men) and 1 (Women)
- For Widows of Defence Personnel only – 2 vacancies
1. SSC(W) (Non Tech) (Non UPSC) – 1 vacancy
2. SSC(W) Tech – 1 vacancy
Indian Army Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria
- Age limit –
For SSC(Tech)- 54 Men and SSCW(Tech)- 25 Women. 20 to 27 years as on 01 Apr 2020 (Candidates born between 02 Apr 93 and 01 Apr 2000, both days inclusive).
For widows of Defence Personnel who Died in Harness Only. SSCW (Non Tech) [Non UPSC] and SSCW(Tech) – A maximum of 35 years of age as on 01 Apr 2020.
- Educational Qualification –
For SSC(Tech)(Men and Women): Candidates who have passed or are pursuing their Engineering Degree course in their respective streams are eligible to apply for the multiple vacancies.
For Widows of Defence Personnel who Died in Harness
: Graduation in any Discipline for SSCW (Non Tech) (Non UPSC) and BE/B Tech in any Engineering stream for SSCW(Tech).
Indian Army Recruitment 2019: Salary Structure
Lieutenant – Level 10 – Rs 56,100 – Rs 1,77,500
Captain Level – 10B – Rs 61,300- Rs 1,93,900
Major – Level 11 – Rs 69,400- Rs 2,07,200
Lieutenant Colonel – Level 12A – Rs 1,21,200- Rs 2,12,400
Colonel – Level 13 – Rs 1,30,600- Rs 2,15,900
Brigadier – Level 13A – Rs 1,39,600- Rs 2,17,600
Major General – Level 14 – Rs 1,44,200- Rs 2,18,200
Lieutenant General HAG Scale – Level 15 – Rs 1,82,200- Rs 2,24,100
Lieutenant General HAG +Scale – Level 16 – Rs 2,05,400- Rs 2,24,400
VCOAS/Army Cdr/Lieutenant General (NFSG) – Level 17 – Rs 2,25,000/-(fixed)
COAS – Level 18 – Rs 2,50,000/-(fixed)
Indian Army Recruitment 2019: How to Apply
Interested candidates can fill the online application at joinindianarmy.nic.in. On the homepage they can click at ‘Officer Entry Appln/Login’ and there they can click ‘Registration’. Fill in all the necessary details that are required. Remember to ‘Save & Continue’ each time before you go to the next segment. Once you have completed the form click on ‘Submit Now’ only after carefully ascertaining that the correct details have been filled in.
