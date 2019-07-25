Indian Army Recruitment 2019: Fresh posts on offer at joinindianarmy.nic.in | Check posts, salary, other details

Indian Army Recruitment 2019!

Indian Army Recruitment 2019: The Indian Army has invited eligible unmarried male and female candidates to apply for a number of new posts at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Interested candidates can visit the official website now to fill in the registration form. It is to be noted that this recruitment process is for male and female Engineering Graduates. However, the Widows of Defence Personnel who died in harness can also apply if they fulfill the eligibility criteria. This registration process is for a course that will commence in April 2020 at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Check the details mentioned below to know more about the posts and vacancies.

Indian Army Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Online Application starts: July 24, 2019

Online Application Ends: August 22, 2019

Indian Army Recruitment 2019: Post details

For SSC(Tech) Men and SSCW(Tech): There are a total of 191 vacancies

Mentioned below are the Engineering Streams for which the candidates can apply-

1. Civil – 46 (Men) and 4 (Women)

2. Mechanical – 14 (Men) and 2 (Women)

3. Electrical/Electrical & Electronics – 22 (Men) and 2 (Women)

4. Aeronautical/ Ballistics/ Avionics – 12 (Men)

5. Computer Sc & Engg / Computer Technology/ Information Tech/ M. Sc Computer Sc – 44 (Men) and 3 (Women)

6. Electronics & Telecom/Telecommunication/Electronics & Comn/ Satellite Communication – 23 (Men) and 2 (Women)

7. Electronics /Opto Electronics/ Fibre Optics/ Micro Electronics & Microwave – 8 (Men)

8. Production Engineering – 3 (Men)

9. Architecture/ Building Construction Technology – 3 (Men) and 1 (Women)

For Widows of Defence Personnel only – 2 vacancies

1. SSC(W) (Non Tech) (Non UPSC) – 1 vacancy

2. SSC(W) Tech – 1 vacancy

Indian Army Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit –

For SSC(Tech)- 54 Men and SSCW(Tech)- 25 Women. 20 to 27 years as on 01 Apr 2020 (Candidates born between 02 Apr 93 and 01 Apr 2000, both days inclusive).

For widows of Defence Personnel who Died in Harness Only. SSCW (Non Tech) [Non UPSC] and SSCW(Tech) – A maximum of 35 years of age as on 01 Apr 2020.

Educational Qualification –

For SSC(Tech)(Men and Women): Candidates who have passed or are pursuing their Engineering Degree course in their respective streams are eligible to apply for the multiple vacancies.

For Widows of Defence Personnel who Died in Harness

: Graduation in any Discipline for SSCW (Non Tech) (Non UPSC) and BE/B Tech in any Engineering stream for SSCW(Tech).

Indian Army Recruitment 2019: Salary Structure

Lieutenant – Level 10 – Rs 56,100 – Rs 1,77,500

Captain Level – 10B – Rs 61,300- Rs 1,93,900

Major – Level 11 – Rs 69,400- Rs 2,07,200

Lieutenant Colonel – Level 12A – Rs 1,21,200- Rs 2,12,400

Colonel – Level 13 – Rs 1,30,600- Rs 2,15,900

Brigadier – Level 13A – Rs 1,39,600- Rs 2,17,600

Major General – Level 14 – Rs 1,44,200- Rs 2,18,200

Lieutenant General HAG Scale – Level 15 – Rs 1,82,200- Rs 2,24,100

Lieutenant General HAG +Scale – Level 16 – Rs 2,05,400- Rs 2,24,400

VCOAS/Army Cdr/Lieutenant General (NFSG) – Level 17 – Rs 2,25,000/-(fixed)

COAS – Level 18 – Rs 2,50,000/-(fixed)

Indian Army Recruitment 2019: How to Apply

Interested candidates can fill the online application at joinindianarmy.nic.in. On the homepage they can click at ‘Officer Entry Appln/Login’ and there they can click ‘Registration’. Fill in all the necessary details that are required. Remember to ‘Save & Continue’ each time before you go to the next segment. Once you have completed the form click on ‘Submit Now’ only after carefully ascertaining that the correct details have been filled in.