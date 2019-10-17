Indian Army recruitment 2019: Fresh jobs announced; Check details

A total of 40 posts have been listed for vacancies.

Indian Army Recruitment: The Indian Army has invited applications for recruitment to several posts of Engineering streams. The mode of application is online. The interested candidates should submit their online applications by November 14, 2019. However, the vacancy has been listed only for the unmarried male Engineering graduates.

Indian Army Recruitment: Important dates

Application form submission starts:- October 16, 2019

Last date for submission of application form :- November 14, 2019

Indian Army Recruitment: Age limit

The minimum age limit of the applicants should be 20 years while the maximum age limit has been capped at 27 years as on July 01, 2020.

Indian Army recruitment 2019: Educational qualification

The applicants who have already passed the engineering degree course are eligible to apply. However, those candidates pursuing the engineering course in their final year are also eligible to apply.

Indian Army vacancy 2019: Vacancy details

A total of 40 posts have been listed for vacancies.

Civil- 8 posts

Architecture- 1 post

Mechanical- 4 posts

Electrical/ Electrical and Electronics- 5 posts

Computer Science and Engineering/ Computer Technology/ Info Tech/ M.Sc Computer Science- 11 posts

Electronics & Telecom/ Telecommunication/ Electronics and Comn/ Satellite

Communication- 8 posts

Electronics- 1 post

Electronics & Instrumentation/ Instrumentation- 1 post

Aeronautical/ Ballistics/ Avionics – 1 post

Indian Army vacancy: Salary

The selected candidates will get an salary of Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500. Apart from this, the candidates would also get Military Service Pay (MSP) of Rs 15,500 per month along with other benefits. The candidates will also get hardship matrix.

Indian Army recruitment 2019: Know how to apply

(1) The willing candidates need to visit the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

(2) After visiting the home page, the applicants need to click on the link-‘apply/ log on’.

(3) A new page will display on the screen, where one needs to click on registration.

(4) In registration, the applicants must fill all the relevant information and details as asked for.

(5) After entering the details until last, click on the button- ‘save and continue’.