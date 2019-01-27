Indian Army recruitment 2019: Fresh government jobs announced at joinindianarmy.nic.in; check salary, other details here

Indian Army recruitment 2019! (Photo: Website)

Indian Army recruitment 2019: The Indian Army has invited application from interested and eligible candidates for a number of posts at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates can visit the official website now to apply for the posts on offer. It is to be noted that the below-mentioned vacancies are for unmarried Male and Female Engineering Graduates along with Widows of Defence Personnel for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC). The online application for the same has already started and will continue February 21, 2019. So hurry up and apply now. Check the details mentioned below to know more.

Indian Army recruitment 2019: Important dates-

Online application starts: January 23, 2019; 1200 Hrs

Online application ends: February 21, 2019; 1200 Hrs

Also read| Indian Navy recruitment 2019: Fresh jobs with 7th Pay Commission salary as high as Rs 2 Lakhs, check details here

Indian Army recruitment 2019: Post details-

Total vacancy for Men: 175

Total vacancy for Women: 14

1. Civil : 46 for Men and 4 for Women

2. Mechanical: 14 for Men and 3 for Women

3. Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics: 22 for Men and 2 for Women

4. Aeronautical/ Ballistics/ Avionics: 12 for Men

5. Computer Sc and Engg/ Computer Technology/ Information Tech/ MSc Computer Sc: 44 for Men and 3 for Women

6. Electronics & Telecom/ Telecommunication/ Electronics & Comm/ Satellite Communication: 23 for Men and 2 for Women

7. Electronics/ Opto Electronics/ Fibre Optics/ Micro Electronics & Microwave: 8 for Men

8. Production Engineering: 3 for Men

9. Architecture/ Building Construction Technology: 3 for Men

For Widows of Defence Personnel

SSCW (Non Tech) – 1 Post

SSCW (Tech) – 1 Post

Indian Army recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria-

Age limit

For SSC (Tech) – Men and Women: 20 to 27 Years

For Widows of Defence Personnel: Not more than 35 Years

Educational Criteria

For SSC (Tech) – Men and Women: Candidates should have completed their Bachelor in Engineering degree in the relevant discipline. Final year can also apply.

For Widows of Defence Personnel: Bachelors degree in any stream for SSCW (Non-Tech) and B.E/B.Tech in any Engineering Stream for SSCW (Tech).

Indian Army recruitment 2019: Officer Salary for various ranks-

1. Lieutenant- Leval 10: Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500

2. Captain- Level 10B: Rs 61,300 to Rs 1,93,900

3. Major- Level 11: Rs 69,400 to Rs 2,07,200

4. Lieutenant Colonel- Level 12A: Rs 1,21,200 to Rs 2,12,400

5. Colonel- Level 13: Rs 1,30,600 to Rs 2,15,900

6. Brigadier- Level 13A: Rs 1,39,600 to Rs Rs 2,17,600

7. Major General- Level 14: Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200

8. Lieutenant General HAG Scale- Level 15: Rs 1,82,200 to Rs 2,24,100

9. Lieutenant General HAG + Scale- Level 16: Rs 2,05,400 to Rs 2,24,400

10. VCOAS/ Army Cdr/ Lieutenant General (NFSG)- Level 15: Rs 2,25,000/- (fixed)

11. COAS- Level 18: Rs 2,50,000/- (fixed)

Note: For more detail visit the official website of Indian Army at the above mentioned link. You can find more details about the recruitment process on the official notification itself.