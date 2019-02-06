Indian Army Recruitment 2019: Application process for joining SSC ends tomorrow at joinindianarmy.nic.in; apply now

Indian Army Recruitment 2019!

Indian Army Recruitment 2019: The application process for Short Service Commission’s NCC Special Entry Scheme course at joinindianarmy.nic.in ends tomorrow. The Indian Army on January 9 has invited candidates to apply for a grant of Short Service Commission, NCC Special Entry Scheme 46th Course (OCT 2019). It is important to note that this ‘bharti’ (recruitment process) is only open to unmarried male and female candidates. Aspirants should make sure that they are NCC candidates between the age of 19 to 25 years as on July 1, 2019 in order to apply for the posts on offer. Check the details mentioned below to know more about the posts on offer.

Indian Army Recruitment 2019: Post details-

NCC MEN -50 Posts (45 for General Category and 05 for Wards of Battle Casualties of Army personnel only)

NCC Women -05 Posts (04 for General Category and 01 for Wards of Battle Casualties of Army personnel only)

Indian Army Recruitment 2019: Important dates-

Online application process starts: January 9, 2019

Online application process ends: February 7, 2019

Indian Army Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria-

Age limit- 19 to 25 Years

– Candidates should have a degree with at least 50 percent marks from a recognised university

– They should have served for a minimum of 2 academic years in the senior Division/Wing of NCC

– They should also have obtained minimum of ‘B’ Grade in ‘C’ Certificate Exam of NCC

Indian Army Recruitment 2019: Selection process and How to apply-

Candidates will be selected through a Written examination that will be followed by an Interview process.

– Interested candidates can visit the official website of Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in and fill the application form to take part in the process on or before February 7, 2019.