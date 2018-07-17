Indian Army Recruitment 2018: Vacancies announced at joinindianarmy.nic.in with whopping salary of up to Rs 2.5 lakh/month

Indian Army Recruitment 2018: Online application ends: August 9, 2018; 1200 hrs.

Indian Army Recruitment 2018: The ground fighting wing of the Indian armed forces has invited applications from candidates to be part of the Short Service Commission (SSC) at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Both men and women who aspire to be a part of this wing of the Indian military can visit the official website of the Army now to fill the online application. This recruitment is a part of the 23rd Short Service Commission (Tech) Women course (April 2019) along with 52nd Short Service Commission (Tech) men (April 2019). The course for the same will commence in the month of April next year at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to note in order to be a part of this Indian Army Recruitment process.

Indian Army Recruitment 2018: No of vacancies

A total of 175 posts are on offer for men while 14 posts are on offer for women.

The widows of defence personnel can also be a part of the process. There are two posts vacant for them under this recruitment process.

Indian Army Recruitment 2018: Important Dates

Online application begins: July 12, 2018; 1200 hrs

Online application ends: August 9, 2018; 1200 hrs

Indian Army Recruitment 2018: Salary Structure

Lieutenant: Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500

Captain: Rs 61,300 to Rs 1,93,900

Major: Rs 69,400 to Rs 2,07,200

Lieutenant Colonel: Rs 1,21,200 to Rs 2,12,400

Colonel: Rs 1,30,600 to Rs 2,15,900

Brigadier: Rs 1,39,600 to Rs 2,17,600

Major General: Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200

Lieutenant General HAG Scale: Rs 1,82,200 to Rs 2,24,100

Lieutenant General HAG +Scale: Rs 2,05,400 to Rs 2,24,400

VCOAS/Army Cdr/Lieutenant General (NFSG): Rs 2,25,000 (fixed)

COAS: Rs 2,50,000 (fixed)

Indian Army Recruitment 2018: How to apply

Candidates who aspire to be a part of the Indian Army can visit the official website of the same at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Now click on the link that says ‘Officer Entry Application/Login’ and then click on ‘Registration.’ Fill the online registration form after reading the instructions mentioned on the page carefully. Once registered, click on ‘Apply Online’ under the dashboard tab. Now keep following the process further to complete the online application process.

For more information check the complete notification of the same on the official website of Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.