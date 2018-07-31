Indian Army Recruitment 2018: Starting stipend Rs 51,600! Job alert for engineering graduates – Here are details

The programme will begin in April 2019

Here is a good news for those willing to work with the Indian Army, as it has issued notifications for unmarried engineering graduates as also from widows of defence personnel for Short Service Commission (SSC) in all services/arms. The programme will begin in April 2019 at Officers Training Academy in Chennai. The last date to apply is August 9.

Number of vacancies: 191

Course duration: 49 weeks

Cost of training: Government expense

Fixed stipend : Rs 51,600

Eligibility

Those candidates cleared the required Engineering Degree course or currently in the final year of Engineering Degree course may apply.

For widows of defence personnel:

(I) SSCW (Non Tech) (Non UPSC)- Candidates must be graduatesin any discipline.

(ii) SSCW (Tech)- BE/B Technology In any Engineering field.

Age

For 52 men in SSC (T) and 23 women in SSCW (T), the minimum age must be 20 and maximum 27

For widows of defence personnel, the maximum age that has been asked is 35 years

Selection procedure

Candidates will be selected on the basis applications that they have submitted. The shortlisted candidate will be informed through email. Candidates will have to go through two-stage selection process at the SSB. Candidates who clear Stage I will go to next level at Stage II. The SSB interview duration is five days. The candidates will also be required to pass medical exam.

Interested candidates can apply only for above-mentioned programmes. Please note that change of entry or choice of qualification choice will not be entertained during the selection procedure at any stage. Candidates cannot marry while pursuing the programme. Widows of Defence Personnel who had died in tough situation, including those having children may also apply if they have not married again.