Indian Army Recruitment 2018: Defence jobs alert! Army to conduct drive at various locations; check details

The Indian Army is set to conduct a recruitment drive to recruit individuals for the post of soldiers. The drive will be held at Maharashtra’s Amravati city in October 2018. The drive will be conducted by the Indian Army Recruitment office situated at Nagpur. The Nagpur office of Army falls under the Headquarters Recruiting Zone, Pune for Vidarbha region. The drive is expected to be held at Amravati’s Jawaharlal Nehru Sports Stadium from October 23, 2018, to November 3, 2018. In a statement, the Indian Army said that the youths from cities like Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal can participate.

Colonel RM Negi, Director, Recruiting, has said that the candidates participating in the rally will also be tested for dope, performance booster and drug abuse. The individual who is willing to apply can register themselves by visiting the official website.

Apart from Vidarbha, Indian Army is also conducting recruitment drive at several places of Bihar like – Patna, Buxar, Bhojpur, Siwan, Saran, Gopalganj and Vaishali districts. The drive will be conducted between September 24, 2018, and October 7, 2018, at New Constructed Complex of Headquarters Recruiting Zone (Bihar & Jharkhand), Near Chandmari, Defence Colony, Danapur cantonment. The willing candidates who have applied will receive the admit card in their registered e-mail from September 10, 2018, to September 23, 2018.

The Army will also organise a rally at several districts of West Bengal, i.e Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Howrah, Kolkata and South 24 Parganas from September 30, 2018, to October 8, 2018, at Haldia’s Dock complex. The online registration is underway. The last date for registration is September 14, 2018. The applicants will receive their admit cards on the email between September 16, 2018, and September 20, 2018.

It will also hold a recruitment drive at Kanpur Cantonment for eligible candidates of Auraiya, Banda, Barabanki, Chitrakoot, Fatehpur, Gonda, Hamirpur, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Mahoba and Unnao. The drive will be conducted between September 26, 2018, to October 14, 2018. The last date of online registration is September 9, 2018.