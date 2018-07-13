Indian Army Recruitment 2018: Apply online for new vacancies; check salary offered, other details

The training will start at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu. (IE)

The Indian Army Recruitment 2018 notification has been released. It invites unmarried male and female engineering graduates to apply for the grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in all arms/services. This is also applicable for widows of defence personnel. The stipend offered during the training period will be 56,100 per month. The training will start at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu from April 2019. The selected candidates will be granted the short service commission on probation in the rank of Lieutenant.

Here are the details of Indian Army Recruitment 2018:

Designation

SSC (T)-52 and SSCW (T)-23

Civil: Men (48), Women (4)

Mechanical: Men (16), Women (3)

Electrical/Electrical and Electronics: Men (22), Women (2)

Aeronautical/Aviation/Ballistics/Avionics: Men (12)

Computer Science and Engineering/ Computer Technology/ Information tech/ M.Sc Computer Science: Men (31), Women (3)

Electronics and Telecom/ Telecommunication/ Electronics & Communication/ Satellite Communication: Men (28), Women (2)

Electronics/ Opto Electronics/ Fibre Optics/ Micro Electronics and Microwave: Men (11)

Production Engineering: Men (3)

Architecture/ Building Construction Technology: Men (4)

Vacancy for Widows of defence personnel

SSC (W) (Non tech) (Non UPSC): 1

SSC (W) (Tech): 1

Education qualification for the same is as follows:

The aspirant should be a relevant engineering degree holder or could be in the final year of college. The ones in the final year of college need to submit proof of passing by April 1, 2019. Also, the candidate should submit the engineering degree within 12 weeks from the date of the training commencement.

Educational qualifications for widows:

SSCW (Non-Tech) (Non-UPSC): The aspirant should be a graduate in any discipline.

SSCW (Tech): The aspirant should have pursued BE/B.Tech in any engineering stream.

Age limit:

SSC (T)-52 men and SSCW (T) 23 women: The aspirant should be minimum of 20 years and the age shouldn’t exceed 27 years.

Widows of defence personnel: The age of the aspirant should not exceed 35 years.

Pay Scale for the respective posts is as follows:

Lieutenant: Rs 56,100 – Rs 1,77,500

Captain: Rs 61,300 – Rs 1,93,900

Major: Rs 69,400 – Rs 2,07,200

Lieutenant Colonel: Rs 1,21,200 – Rs 2,12,400

Colonel: Rs 1,30,600 – Rs 2,15,900

Brigadier: Rs 1,39,600 – Rs 2,17,600

Major General: Rs 1,44,200 – Rs 2,18,200

Lieutenant General HAG Scale: Rs 1,82,200 – Rs 2,24,100

Lieutenant General HAG +Scale: Rs 2,05,400 – Rs 2,24,400

VCOAS/Army Cdr/Lieutenant General (NFSG): Rs 2,25,000 (fixed)

COAS: Rs 2,50,000 (fixed)

The aspirants who wish to apply can go to the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in. for further details.