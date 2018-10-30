Indian Army invites application for TGC-129, TES-41 courses; Check details at joinindianarmy.nic.in

By: | Published: October 30, 2018 6:09 PM

Indian Army TGC-129, TES-41 courses: Aspirants seeking to join Indian armed forces have a good news. Indian Army has invited applications from the 129th technical graduate course (TGC-129) and 10+2 technical entry scheme (TES-41) course.

 

Aspirants can apply to both the courses through online mode by visiting joinindianarmy.nic.in and completing the detailed application form.

Indian Army TGC-129, TES-41 courses: Aspirants seeking to join Indian armed forces have a good news. Indian Army has invited applications from the 129th technical graduate course (TGC-129) and 10+2 technical entry scheme (TES-41) course.

The online application for TGC will open on October 30 and will close on November 28, 2018. Online applications for TES course 2019 will end on 27 November 2018. Aspirants can apply to both the courses through online mode by visiting joinindianarmy.nic.in and completing the detailed application form.

Important dates for Indian Army TGC and TES Course 2019 recruitment-

– Technical Graduate Course (TGC-129):

Starting date: October 30, 2018 Last date to apply: November 28, 2018

– 10+2 Technical Entry Scheme Course (TES-39):

Starting date: October 29, 2018 Last date to apply: November 27, 2018

Educational qualifications-

– For applying to TGC-129 course, candidates should have the degree in engineering from a recognized university.

– For applying to TES-41 course, candidates should have passed 10+2 from from a recognized board or equivalent qualification with a minimum aggregate of 70 percent marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Age Limit for TGC and TES courses-

– Technical Graduate Course-129: 20 – 27 years (on January 1, 2019) – 10 + 2 Technical Recruitment Scheme Course-41: 16 years 6 months and 19 years 6 months

How to apply for Indian Army, TGCand TES courses-

Eligible candidates can apply online from 29 October 2018 to 28 November 2018. Candidates are advised to keep the printout of the online application submitted for future reference.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. Indian Army invites application for TGC-129, TES-41 courses; Check details at joinindianarmy.nic.in
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition