Indian Army invites application for TGC-129, TES-41 courses; Check details at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army TGC-129, TES-41 courses: Aspirants seeking to join Indian armed forces have a good news. Indian Army has invited applications from the 129th technical graduate course (TGC-129) and 10+2 technical entry scheme (TES-41) course.

The online application for TGC will open on October 30 and will close on November 28, 2018. Online applications for TES course 2019 will end on 27 November 2018. Aspirants can apply to both the courses through online mode by visiting joinindianarmy.nic.in and completing the detailed application form.

Important dates for Indian Army TGC and TES Course 2019 recruitment-

– Technical Graduate Course (TGC-129):

Starting date: October 30, 2018 Last date to apply: November 28, 2018

– 10+2 Technical Entry Scheme Course (TES-39):

Starting date: October 29, 2018 Last date to apply: November 27, 2018

Educational qualifications-

– For applying to TGC-129 course, candidates should have the degree in engineering from a recognized university.

– For applying to TES-41 course, candidates should have passed 10+2 from from a recognized board or equivalent qualification with a minimum aggregate of 70 percent marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Age Limit for TGC and TES courses-

– Technical Graduate Course-129: 20 – 27 years (on January 1, 2019) – 10 + 2 Technical Recruitment Scheme Course-41: 16 years 6 months and 19 years 6 months

How to apply for Indian Army, TGCand TES courses-

Eligible candidates can apply online from 29 October 2018 to 28 November 2018. Candidates are advised to keep the printout of the online application submitted for future reference.