Indian Army begins conducting online CEE exam under the Agniveer scheme – Key details

The Indian Army has begun conducting the Common Entrance Exam (CEE) under the Agniveer scheme from Monday. While the exam will be conducted till April 26, 2023, it is being conducted across the country in 375 centres and 176 locations.

In a statement released by the army earlier, it said that the decision to conduct the online exam was taken keeping in mind the increasing use of technology as well as the fulfilment of the Digital India spirit.

Notably, the conducting of the exam through the online mode shift in the recruitment process of the Indian Army. The army, in the release, further noted that with technology improving significantly in the country, and with increasing digital awareness, the youth of the country today is empowered for online exams.

This year, the exam process will be conducted in three stages. In the first stage, all interested and shortlisted candidates will have to appear in the online CEE exam. In the next stage, shortlisted candidates will be called by the Indian Army for fitness tests and physical measurement tests at locations decided by it.

After this, candidates will have to undergo medical tests. It will be followed by the final selection of candidates for the Indian Army.

In the North-East zone, the exam will be conducted in 26 centres in 14 cities. Among the 14 cities include – Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Naharlagun, Imphal,, Tezpur, Churachandpur, Ukhrul, Shillong, Dimapur, Kohima, Agartala and Aizwal.

As per senior officials in e Pune Recruiting Zone, around 2.5 lakh candidates are expected to attend the recruitment process across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa Union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Of 2.5 lakh candidates from this region, 1.4 lakh candidates will be from Maharashtra. The army had earlier given the choice of five exam locations for candidates. The exam centres were allotted to candidates from their choices. The only fee was Rs 500 per candidate, out of which Rs 250 was borne by the army.