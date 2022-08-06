Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally 2022: Online registrations start for Jammu, admit cards allotted for other states

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally 2022: Indian Army is all set to fill up the vacant vacancies under the ‘Agnipath Scheme’. Multiple Recruitment rallies and their registrations are ongoing in various states. All those candidates who wish to be a part of the Ministry of Defence, have a great opportunity to explore themselves.

Recently, Indian Army has started the online application process for the ‘ Agniveer Recruitment Rally’ for the Jammu region. The online application process is ongoing at joinindianarmy.nic.in. All eligible and interested candidates within the Jammu State can apply for the Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally 2022 between Aug 5 to Sept 3.

Also Read| Agnipath explained: The key factors for the scheme to succeed in the Indian Army

The recruitment rally will take place at Jorawar Stadium, Sunjuwan Military Station, Jammu from October 07-20, for the candidates from Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Jammu, Samba and Kathua. Candidates applying for Agniveer Recruitment Rally 2022 must be born between 01 October 1999 to 01 April 2005 with the required qualification.

Selected candidates will be appointed for the post of Agniveer (General Duty), Agniveer Technical (All Arms), Agniveer Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical and Agniveer Tradesmen categories. Candidates have been advised to refer to the official website of the Indian Army for the latest updates on the recruitment process.

Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2022: Released for Haryana, Jhunjhunu, Hisar & Other Rallies

On the other hand, Indian Army has released the admit cards for Agneepath recruitment rallies to be held in Hisar, Haryana and Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan on 5 August 2022. Indian Army is organizing recruitment rallies under the Agneepath scheme in the above states and districts from 12 August 2022 to 29 August 2022.

Also Read| Agniveer: An army veteran’s detailed argument against Agnipath scheme – Part 1

Candidates appearing within the states have been advised to download their admit cards as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush on the official website of Indian Army – joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates have also been advised to take a printout of the admit cards and carry it on the day of the exam. No candidate will be entertained without admit cards.