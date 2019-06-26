Indian Air Force recruitment 2019: Great opportunity for 12th pass candidates | Check details at indianairforce.nic.in

Indian Air Force recruitment 2019! (Photo: Indian Air Force website)

Indian Air Force recruitment 2019: The Indian Air Force is all set to hire eligible and aspiring candidates in the next few months. Candidates will be selected for the post of an Airmen, for which the Airmen Selection Centre that is located in Jodhpur will soon be organizing an Air Force Recruitment Rally. Candidates can take part in the rally that will be taking place from August 27 to August 30 from 7 AM onwards in Bambolin, Goa in a bid to join the Indian Air Force. The selected candidates will receive stiped that is entitled to Airmen is general. In order to be selected for the posts, candidates need to make sure that they fulfill the criteria that have been laid down by the Indian Air Force. Check the details mentioned below to know more.

Indian Air Force recruitment 2019: Post details

Group Y- Non-Technical’ trades – Medical Assistant and Indian Air Force (Police)

Group Y- Technical’ – Auto Technician

Indian Air Force recruitment 2019: Striped

According to an Air Force Official, “selected Airmen are entitled to a stipend of Rs 14,500/- during their training. So, be a partner in the national defense and join the Indian Air Force as airmen.”

Indian Air Force recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Group X

– Age limit: 17 to 21 years

– Candidates should have their 10+2 examination with Mathematics, Physics and English with at least 50 per cent marks. OR

– They should have 3 years Polytechnic diploma with atleast 50 per cent marks. OR

– Any Diploma degree in Mechanical Drawing/ Civil Engineering/ Mechanical Engineering/ Electrical Engineering/ Draftsmanship (Mechanical/Civil)

Group Y

– Age limit: 17 to 21 years

– Candidates should have their 10+2 examination with a minimum aggregate of 50 per cent in English. OR

– Two years Vocational Course with 50 per cent marks

Indian Air Force recruitment 2019: Selection Process

– At the time of recruitment, candidates will have to go through a fitness test that will include a running test for 1.6 kms path stretch within 6.6 minutes duration, pushups, sit-ups and squats.

– Qualified candidates will have to appear for a written examination that will include General Awareness questions, Logical Reasoning, and English language skills.

– After this, candidates will be sent to the Airmen Selection Centre (ASC) for training after which they will be deployed on ground based jobs as per their allotted trades.

Indian Air Force recruitment 2019: How to apply

Candidates who are interested in taking part in the Rally can enroll themselves directly by presenting relevant certificates at the venue. The venue of the rally as mentioned above is in Bambolin, Goa. Visit the official website of the Indian Air Force to know more.