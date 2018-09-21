Indian Air Force Recruitment 2018: Your chance to serve the nation! Check salary, eligibility, dates at indianairforce.nic.in

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2018! (Website)

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2018: Want to be part of India’s Armed Forces? Here is a golden opportunity for you. The Indian Air Force Benevolent Association (IAFBA), New Delhi, has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates to apply for various posts at indianairforce.nic.in. Interested candidates can visit the official website now and apply for the posts on offer. Under this recruitment, candidates can apply for the post of Junior Clerk, Junior Clerk (EDP) and Assistant Manager (Accounts). The last date to apply for the posts on offer is October 22, 2018. Mentioned below are the important points that aspirants would note in order to apply for the posts on offer-

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2018: Important dates-

Last date for online application: October 22, 2018

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2018: Age limit-

Junior Clerk – 25 years

25 years Junior Clerk (EDP) – 28 years

28 years Assistant Manager (Accounts) – 35 years

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2018: Educational Qualification-

Junior Clerk – Graduate in any discipline (in English medium) from a recognized University with minimum 60% marks. M.Com/PGDBM (Finance) from a recognized University/MBA (Finance) /CA (Inter)/ CMA (Inter)/CS (Inter).

Graduate in any discipline (in English medium) from a recognized University with minimum 60% marks. M.Com/PGDBM (Finance) from a recognized University/MBA (Finance) /CA (Inter)/ CMA (Inter)/CS (Inter). Junior Clerk (EDP) – Graduate (preferably B.Sc. Computer Science/BCA) with minimum 60% marks. Minimum 2 years course in Computing from a reputed institute. (iii) Minimum 2 years of working experience in Oracle.

Graduate (preferably B.Sc. Computer Science/BCA) with minimum 60% marks. Minimum 2 years course in Computing from a reputed institute. (iii) Minimum 2 years of working experience in Oracle. Assistant Manager (Accounts) – Graduate in Commerce from a recognized University with minimum 60% marks. M.Com/PGDBM (Finance) from a recognized University/MBA (Finance) /CA (Inter)/CMA (Inter) / CS (Inter).

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2018: Salary-

Junior Clerk – Rs. 18,000/- per month

Rs. 18,000/- per month Junior Clerk (EDP) – Rs. 18,000/- per month

Rs. 18,000/- per month Assistant Manager (Accounts) –Rs. 30,000/- per month

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2018: How to apply-

Interested candidates are to send their bio-data along with evidence thereof and one passport size photograph to the Secretary, IAFBA, AFGIS Bhawan, Subroto Park, New Delhi –110010.