Indian Air Force Recruitment 2018: Multiple posts on offer at IAF; check salary details, updates

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2018! (Website)

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2018: Here is your chance to grab a government job under the Ministry of Defence. The Indian Air Force has invited candidates to apply for a number of posts on the official website at indianairforce.nic.in. Candidates need to make sure that they are eligible for the posts on offer before filling up the online application form. In case a candidate fails to meet the criteria specified, his/her application will stand cancelled. The posts on offer are- Assistant Manager (Accounts), Junior Clerk (EDP) and Junior Clerk. The last date to apply for all these posts on offer is October 22, 2018. Mentioned below are details that candidates need to keep in mind.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2018: Posts on offer-

Assistant Manager (Accounts)

Junior Clerk (EDP)

Junior Clerk

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2018: Age limit-

1. Assistant Manager (Accounts): Upto 35 years as on September 30, 2018

2. Junior Clerk (EDP): Upto 28 years as on September 30, 2018

3. Junior Clerk: Upto 25 years as on September 30, 2018

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2018: Salary-

1. Assistant Manager (Accounts): Rs. 30,000/-per month along with other allowances

2. Junior Clerk (EDP): Rs. 18,000/-per month along with other allowances

3. Junior Clerk: Rs. 18,000/-per month along with other allowances

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2018: Education qualification-

1. Assistant Manager (Accounts): Candidates need to have a M.Com/PGDBM (Finance) degree from a recognised university.

2. Junior Clerk (EDP): Candidates need to have a B.Sc. Computer Science/BCA degree with a minimum of 60 per cent marks. They also need to have a minimum of 2 years of work Experience.

3. Junior Clerk: Candidates need to have a M.Com/PGDBM (Finance) degree for this post.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2018: How to apply-

Interested candidates need to send in their Bio-data along with an evidence and one assport size photograph and send it to – The Secretary, IAFBA, AFGIS Bhawan, Subroto Park, New Delhi –110010.