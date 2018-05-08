Indian Air Force Recruitment 2018: IAF invites applications for various posts; how to apply at

Representational Image (PTI)

Indian Air force (IAF) has invited applications for 89 civilians posts. Recruitment will be on the basis of written examination for all trades based on qualification as indicated for different posts. The eligible candidates can apply within 30 days (4 june 2018) from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment news.

The vacancies and the number of posts are listed below, candidates apply after reading the notification carefully:-

– D Man Grade-III – 1

– LDC – 3

– MTS – 44

– Safaiwali – 1

– Mess Staff – 15

– Safaiwala – 12

– Cook – 1

– Painter – 1

Educational qualifications for various posts is given below. Read carefully before applying

– For Multi Tasking Staff/Mess Staff/Safaiwala/Safaiwali – Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized university or board.

– Painter/Cook – Matriculation from recognized board with a certificate or diploma in catering: 10th pass from a recognized board or institute; industrial training institute certificate in the trade of Painter from a recognized institute.

– Draughtsman Grade – III- Matriculation or its equivalent from recognized board or university; two years diploma in mechanical drawing or Civil Engineering or Mechanical Engineering or Electrical Engineering or Draughtsmanship (Mechanical or Civil) from and Industrial Training Institute of equivalent recognized institute.

– LDC- 12th pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized board or university; 12th class or equivalent qualification from a recognized board or university.

Deadline: 30 days ( 4 june 2018) from the publication of this advertisement in Employment News.