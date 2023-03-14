Indian Air Force declares AFCAT 1 results, Know what’s next

The Indian Air Force has released the results of the AFCAT 1 examination for the year 2023. Those who had appeared for the exam can check their results through the official website afcat.cdac.in.

The AFCAT 1 examination was conducted from February 24-26. Those who qualified for the exam can now proceed to the next stage of selection, which is the AFSB testing.

The AFCAT exam 2023 is held by the IAF twice a year to recruit Class-1 gazetted officers in flying and ground duties for both technical and non-technical branches. The AFCAT exam consists of four sections- English, mathematics, general science and reasoning and military aptitude.

If you have successfully cleared Admission Test you will receive a Call letter to report to any one of the Air Force Selection Boards located at Dehradun, Varanasi, Gandhinagar and Mysuru. At the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB), you undergo the following tests in order to ascertain your suitability and gauge your potential as an Officer in the Indian Air Force.

1. STAGE I TESTING

Officer Intelligence rating Test.

Picture perception and Discussion Test.

2. STAGE II TESTING

All STAGE-I qualified candidates undergo the following tests as part of STAGE-II testing during the next four to five days. The fifth day is for CPSS testing (Flying branch).

The Air Force has released various job vacancies for different positions such as flying, meteorology, and ground duty.