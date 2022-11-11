Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu 2023: Apply online at agneepathvayu.cdac.in, check vacancies, eligibility & more

Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu 2023: The Indian Air Force has started the online application for recruitment to the post of Agniveer in the Indian Air Force through the Air Force Agneepath Vayu (01/2023). Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before November 23. The link to the online applications can be found by scrolling down.

Approx 3500 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidates will be based on the written test, central airmen selection board, physical efficiency test and physical measurement test, adaptability test -1 and test 2, document verification and medical exam. This is a huge opportunity for the candidates who are holding qualifications of 8th, 10th and 12th from a recognized board. The candidates have been advised to check on the official website for further details.

Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu 2023: Age limit

To apply for the above posts, the age of the candidates must be between the age group of 17.5 to 21 years.

Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu 2023: Important dates

Applications begins – 7 November

Last date to apply – November 23

Exam date – November 18 to 24

Direct Link to apply

How to apply for Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu 2023?