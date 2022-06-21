Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Check Qualification, Age, Physical Standards & Other Details Here

Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Indian Air force has released a notification for various posts under Agneepath Scheme. As per the notice, recruitment rallies shall be conducted at recognized technical institutes such as Industrial Training Institutes, NSQF etc.



The appointment as airmen into the regular cadre of the Indian Air Force except for Medical tradesmen will be available only to that person who has completed their engagement period as Agniveers. it would be a distinct rank in the IAF, different from any other existing rank.



Indian Air Force will start the online applications for Agneepath Scheme as Agniveer Vayu under Intake 01/2022 from 24 June 2022 to 5 July 2022 on agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The selection test is scheduled to be held from 24 July 2022 onwards. However, the recruiting body has yet not released the vacancy details.



What is Agnipath Scheme?



The Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14 June 2022 supported the transformative Agnipath scheme for the enlistment of youth in the Indian Armed Forces who after induction will be referred to as Agniveers. The Agnipath Scheme is a new Human Resource Policy of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.



Important Dates:



-Notification Release Date: 20 June 2022

-Starting date for submission of online registration: 24 June 2022

-Last date for submission of online registration: 5th July 2022

-Exam Date: 24th July 2022 Onwards

-Provisional Select List (PSL): 1st December 2022 onwards

-Enrolment List: 11th December 2022



Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022: What are the eligibility criteria, age limit, and selection criteria?



Eligibility: Candidates must have Class 10th /matriculation passing certificate; intermediate/10+2 or equivalent mark sheet or 3 Yrs Engineering Diploma Final Year Mark sheet and Matriculation mark sheet or 2 Yrs Vocational course mark sheet and marks sheets of non-vocational.



Age Limit: Candidates must be between the age group of 17.5 years to 21 years



Selection Criteria



Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of online test, Physical Fitness Test (PFT) -> Adaptability Test-I -> Adaptability Test-II and Medical Examination.



Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022: How to apply



Candidates are required to visit the official website of https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in/AV/ or the Indian Air Force Agnipath Application Form 2022 available on iaf website – https://indianairforce.nic.in/. The applications must be filled from between 24 June 2022 (1000h) to 05 July 2022 (1700h).

Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Do I have to pay any Exam Fee?



Yes, the candidates applying for the above recruitment policy will have to pay exam fee of Rs.250/- while registering for the online exam. The exam fee can be paid by using Debit Cards/ Credit Cards/Internet Banking through the payment gateway or paid by Challan payment at any Axis Bank Branch.

