India Posts Recruitment 2019: Last dates to apply for these 1,735 posts extended – check details

India Posts Recruitment 2019: Here’s good news for those looking to build a career in country’s postal services. India Post has extended the last date of application for posts of 1,735 Gramin Dav Sevaks (GDS). Candidates may now apply for these posts till July 12. Candidates may apply online at www.appost.in/gdsonline

Those looking to apply must at least have done matriculation (Class X). Those willing to apply must have English and Maths as their subjects in Class tenth.

Candidates must have studied these subjects as compulsory or elective conducted by any government recognised board.

Applications have been invited for Delhi Postal Circle, Himachal Pradesh Postal Circle and Jharkhand Postal Circle. Following are dates to remember:

First date to apply online: June 6

Last date to apply online: July 12

Number of vacant posts: 1,735

Himachal Pradesh circle:757 posts

Delhi circle: 174 posts

Jharkhand circle: 804 posts

Age limit: The minimum age of candidates must be 18, while the maximum age limit must be 40 years of age.

Selection process: Selection of candidates will be done through automatic generated merit list.

Educational qualification:

Those looking to apply must at least be class X pass, having passing marks in English and Maths. Candidates must have studied these two as compulsory or elective subjects.

Candidates must have also studied the local language till at least class X as compulsory or elective subjects as declared by the State Government or as per provisions given by the government as per 8th schedule of Constitution of India.