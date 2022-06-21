India Post Recruitment 2022: List of shortlisted candidates announced for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS 2022) recruitment exam

The wait is over for a large number of waiting candidates as India Post declared the list of shortlisted candidates for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS 2022) recruitment exam. While this recruitment is for 23 states, candidates can check their results at the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Here’s how candidates can check their results:

* Candidates may first log on to the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

* After this, they may click on the tab ‘Candidate’s corner’, which is there on the left side of the home page.

* Click the tab of shortlisted candidates and check the results

* Candidates may now state they belong to

* They may now check their results once the PDF is downloaded.

* Candidates are now required to download the PDF file for future purposes.

It may be noted that the PDF file will have office, division, post community, office, post name, obtained pass percentage, registration number, along with other documents that candidates will be verified with.

States where the results have announced include – Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir,, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala North East Circle, Maharashtra,Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Odisha, T Telangana, Tamil Nadu, amil Nadu,Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

Now, the candidates will be required to meet authorities to verify their documents. Concerned authorities will soon announce details of the document verification process for the selected candidates.

Through this recruitment process, India Post is looking to fill up 38, 926 posts. Positions to be filled include Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak. Earlier, the India Post had started the registration process on May 2, 2022.

For more information, candidates may log on to the official website of India Post indiapostgdsonline.gov.in