India Post Recruitment 2020: Over 4,000 Gramin Dak Sevak vacancies on offer; check details

India Post Recruitment: India Post has issued a notification inviting candidates for recruitment to several posts of Gramin Dak Sevak. The mode of application is online. Interested candidates need to visit the official website of the Indian Post at indiapost.gov.in. Apart from this, the candidates can also visit at appost.in. The last date to submit an application form online is July 07, 2020.
Important dates:-
Last date to complete registration process- July 07, 2020
Last date to submit online application fee- July 07, 2020
Vacancy details:-
A total of 4,166 candidates will be recruited for the post of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak. The vacancies have been listed for Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana.
Madhya Pradesh- 2,834 posts
Uttarakhand- 724 posts
Haryana- 608 posts
Age limit-
The minimum age of the willing applicants should be 18 years. The maximum age has been capped at 40 years. However, there is an age relaxation for candidates belonging to reserved category. For candidates belonging to EWS category, there is no age relaxation.
Selection procedure:-
The willing candidates will be selected on the basis of the merit list.
Educational qualification:-
The interested applicants must have a qualification certificate of class 10 or Secondary School Examination conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India or State Governments or Union Territories. The interested applicants also should have studied the local language till class 10.
Salary:-
Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours, Level 1-
The candidates selected for the post of Branch Postmaster is Rs 12,000 per month while for Assistant Branch Postmaster and Dak Sevak, the monthly salary will be Rs 10,000.
Minimum TRCA for 5 Hours, Level 2-
The candidates selected for the post of Branch Postmaster is Rs 14,500 per month while for Assistant Branch Postmaster and Dak Sevak, the monthly salary will be Rs 12,000.
