India Post recruitment 2019: Over 5,000 Gramin Dak Sevak vacancies on offer; Check details

The India Post has issued a notification inviting applications for recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). The vacancy has been listed for three regions – Chattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Interested candidates can submit the application form online on the official website appost.in/gdsonline. The last date to submit online application is November 14, 2019.

India Post GDS recruitment 2019: Important dates

Beginning of the online application: October 15, 2019

Conclusion of the online application: November 14, 2019

India Post GDS recruitment: Vacancy details

A total of 5,476 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Chhattisgarh: A total of 1,799 vacant posts are there in the Chhattisgarh region.

Andhra Pradesh: A total of 2,707 posts will be filled through this vacancy in the Andhra Pradesh region.

Telangana: 970 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive in the Telangana region.

India Post GDS recruitment 2019: Educational qualification

The applicants must have cleared class 10 from a recognised board. However, the notification clearly states that no extra weightage will be given to candidates having a higher qualification.

India Post recruitment: Age limit

The minimum age of the interested candidates is 18 years while the upper age limit has been capped at 40 years.

India Post vacancy 2019: How to apply

(1) The interested candidates need to visit the official website at appost.in.

(2) After visiting the homepage, the applicants need to click on ‘register here’.

(3) A new page will display on the screen where one needs to enter details.

(4) After entering all the necessary details, the applicants need to make payment.

(5) After all, click on submit.

(6) Save the soft copy and take a print out for future reference.

India Post recruitment 2019: Salary

The candidates selected for the post of BPM (Branch Post Master) would get a monthly salary in the range of Rs 12,000 to Rs 14,500. The candidates who make the cut for the posts of Dak Sevak and ABPM (Assistant Branch Post Master) would get a salary of Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 a month.