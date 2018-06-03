India Post Recruitment 2018: With 7th Pay Commission benefits, India Post seeks 10th pass staff; how to apply

India Post Recruitment 2018: In its latest job notification, India Post has announced fresh vacancies for the position of Staff Car Drivers on the official website-indiapost.gov.in.

India Post Recruitment 2018: In its latest job notification, India Post has announced fresh vacancies for the position of Staff Car Drivers. Applications are invited for the candidates looking for a job in the postal sector on the official website-indiapost.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates should apply for the posts on or before June 26, 2018.

India Post Recruitment 2018: Vacancy details-

1) Position available- Staff Car Drivers

2) Number of vacancies available- 10

3) Scale of pay- selected candidates will be paid Rs 19,900 as per Level 2 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC.

India Post Recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria-

1) Educational qualification- Candidates must have passed 10th standard from recognized board or institute.

2) Other qualification/Experience – Candidates must Possess a valid driving license for light & heavy motor vehicles. Candidate should have knowledge of Motor Mechanism. Experience of driving in light & heavy motor vehicles for at least three years

NOTE- Desirable qualification: Three years service as Home Guard or Civil volunteers.

3) Age limit- Candidates must be between 18 to 27 yrs. Age relaxation in accordance with the instructions or orders issued by

Central Government. The crucial date for determining the age limit shall be the closing date for receipt of applications from the candidates in india.

4) Selection Process- Selection will be made amongst the candidates possessing the required qualifications and license and on the basis of driving test to assesstheir competency to drive light and heavy motor vehicles. The date and venue of the tests will be intimated separately to the eligible candidates.

India Post Recruitment 2018: How to apply-

Step 1: Log on to indiapost.gov.in.

Step 2: Take a printout of the application form and fill the required information.

Step 3: The applications should be sent in an envelope superscripting the post applied for

addressing to “The Manager, Mail Motor Service, Koti, Hyderabad – 500 095” either by speed post or Register post on or before 25.06.2018 Up to 5:30 pm.

India Post Recruitment 2018: Important date-

The deadline to submit application form for the position is June 25, 2018, up to 5:30 PM.