India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2018: Fresh IPPB jobs announced, check how to apply at www.ippbonline.net

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has invited applications for recruitment to various posts – Chief Manager (Central Processing Centre), DGM (Accounts), AGM (Regulatory Reporting), Chief Manager (Procurement), Chief Manager (Book Keeping and Accounting), Chief Manager (Administration), AGM (Internal Audit), DGM (Back Office Operations), Chief Manager (Retail Products), Chief Manager (Merchant Products), Chief Manager (Public Relations), AGM (Sales Reporting), DGM (Legal), DGM (Operational Risk and Fraud) and DGM (Regulatory Compliance).

Important dates:-

Start Date of submitting online application and payment of fees- June 26, 2018

End Date of submitting online application and payment of fees- July 10, 2018

Total number of vacancies:- 18 posts

Chief Manager (Central Processing Centre)- 1 post

DGM (Accounts)- 1 post

AGM (Regulatory Reporting)- 2 posts

Chief Manager (Procurement)- 1 post

Chief Manager (Book Keeping and Accounting)- 3 posts

Chief Manager (Administration)- 1 post

AGM (Internal Audit)- 1 post

DGM (Back Office Operations)- 1 post

Chief Manager (Retail Products)- 1 post

Chief Manager (Merchant Products)- 1 post

Chief Manager (Public Relations)- 1 post

AGM (Sales Reporting)- 1 post

DGM (Legal)- 1 post

DGM (Operational Risk and Fraud)- 1 post

DGM (Regulatory Compliance)- 1 post

How to apply:-

(1) The interested candidates should visit India post-Payments Bank’s official website- https://www.ippbonline.net.

(2) The candidate can also visit the said website for full notification regarding the vacancy and to submit the application.

(3) After login to the official page, please click on the link- ‘Current Openings’ under ‘Work with IPPB’ to access the Recruitment notification.

About India Post Payments Bank:-

India Post Payments Bank is a public sector bank under the Department of Posts with 100% GOI equity, IPPB has launched on January 30th, 2017 in Ranchi and Raipur with the objective of being present in all corners of India by the end of the year. For now, IPPB is offering Savings account up to a balance of Rs 1 Lakh, along with digitally enabled payments and remittance services of all kinds between individuals.