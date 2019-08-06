India Post announces over 10,000 vacancies in posts of Gramin Dak Sevak, check how to apply

Post Office Recruitment 2019 (Photo: India Post)

Post Office Recruitment: India Post has now released a notification inviting application for recruitment in 10,066 vacant posts of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts. The GDS vacancies are in 6 states – Bihar, Assam, Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka and Punjab. Candidates can apply for the India Post GDS Postal Recruitment 2019-20 through the official website – www.appost.in. However, at the time of publication, the website was down due to a technical glitch.

The job of Gramin Dak Sevak will primarily be to deliver mails. They will also have to sell stamps and stationery or undertake any job assigned to them by the Post Master.

The application process started on August 5, 2019, and will continue till September 4, 2019.

Indian Post Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

The interested candidates should have passed Class 10th exam from a recognised board of School Education – with passing marks in Maths and English. They should also have knowledge of the local language and should have studied it till Class 10.

A basic computer training certificate for at least 60 days from a recognised institute will also need to be provided during recruitment. However, if the candidate studied the subject till Class 10 or 12 in school, the requirement will be relaxed.

Post Office Recruitment: Age Limit

The applicant should be from 18 to 40 years of age. A relaxation of 3 years in the upper age limit has been allowed to the SC, ST, OBC candidates.

GDS Recruitment 2019: Number of Vacancies

Total number of vacancies: 10066

> Assam- 919 Post

> Bihar- 1063 Posts

> Gujarat- 2510 Posts

> Karnataka- 2637 Posts

> Kerala- 2086 Posts

> Punjab- 851 Posts

Indian Post Recruitment: Selection Procedure

The selection of the eligible candidates will be done through an automatically generated merit list.

India Post, is the government-owned postal system in India and is run by Department of Posts. It has been the backbone of the country’s communication system for the last 150 years — much before phone and internet became a thing. It operates the largest postal network in the world and has 1,55,531 post offices across the country.