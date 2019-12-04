India Post GDS result 2019 out for Karnataka, Gujarat circle | How to check at appost.in

The candidates who made it to the merit list of Dak Sevak will have to appear for a Document Verification process, following which a final list of the eligible candidates will be brought out.

India Post GDS result 2019: India Post has released the result for the recruitment exam for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), that was held earlier this year. However, the results of Karnataka and Gujarat circles only have been released. Those who applied for the posts, can check their result through the official website of India Post at — appost.in.

In October, India Post released the notification for the recruitment of GDS in Andhra Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Telangana circles. They advertised for 2,707 vacancies in Andhra Pradesh region, 1,799 vacancies in Chhattisgarh, and 970 in Telangana. Earlier this year, the national postal service provider released vacancies for the other regions — of which Gujarat and Karnataka had 2510 and 2637 vacancies respectively. Among others, Delhi has 174 vacancies, Himachal Pradesh had 757, Jharkhand (804 posts), Odisha (4392 posts) and Tamil Nadu (4442 posts).

How to check result

Step 1: Go to the official website of India Post — appost.in.

Step 2: Go to Results tab

Step 3: Select Gujarat (2510 posts) or Karnataka (2637 posts)

Step 4: A PDF file will open up

Step 5: Search with your registration number in the PDF. If you got selected h your name will appear along with the registration number and category applied.

Take a print out of the result for future reference.

Salary

The candidates who made it to the merit list of Dak Sevak will have to appear for a Document Verification process, following which a final list of the eligible candidates will be brought out. These candidates will get absorbed in India Post and get a salary of Rs 10,000 to Rs 14,000 a month. Those who get selected will be recruited as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevaks in various areas of the circle.