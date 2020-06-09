India Post Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for over 4,000 vacancies in MP, Haryana, Uttarakhand – how to apply

India Post Recruitment 2020, India Post GDS Recruitment

India Post Recruitment Latest News: Online applications have been invited by India Post for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS). Interesed candidates can visit the official website – appost.in. – for more details about the vacancies. India Post is looking to fill as many as 4,166 posts in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand through this recruitment drive.

While 2,384 posts are available in Madhya Pradesh, 724 are for Uttarakhand. As many as 608 posts are available in Haryana.

India Post GDS Recruitment: Age limit, how to apply

Candidates who wish to apply for the abovementioned posts must be 18 to 40 years old as on 8 June, 2020.

As far as the educational qualification is concerned, applicants must be Class 10th pass and should also have knowledge of the local language. The selection will be done on the basis of merit list released by India Post.

All other details to apply for India Post GDS recruitment 2020 such as salary, posting, last date to apply are available on the official website: appost.in. After logging on to the website, select the state you belong to and then proceed to get all details.