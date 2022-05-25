scorecardresearch

Mumbai trumps Delhi, Bengaluru; Leads job market recovery; Average salary growth highest among metros

Mumbai recorded an average salary increase of 18% post the Covid-19 pandemic, compared to 11% in the other metro cities.

The country’s financial capital also recorded a huge growth in hiring activity. (Representative image/Pixabay)

Mumbai bounced back from the pandemic-induced slowdown of the past couple of years to record the highest average salary increase among Indian metros during the January-March quarter. The country’s financial capital also recorded a huge growth in hiring activity, a new survey has found.

Mumbai recorded an average salary increase of 18% post the Covid-19 pandemic, compared to 11% in the other metro cities. The survey, conducted by naukri.com, found that IT hub Bangalore had an average salary hike of 15% January-March, followed by Delhi at 12%, compared to the same period in 2020. 

The survey also found that hiring activity in the City of Dreams in January-March rose 41% against the year-ago period.  

MAXIMUM HIRING GROWTH IN BFSI AND EDUCATION SECTORS

Mumbai witnessed a spike in hiring across industries, with banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) & education/teaching emerging as the top sectors with 60% on-year growth. Real estate witnessed 57% growth, followed by pharma at 34%, and BPO at 22%. 

IT-SOFTWARE INDUSTRY GAINS MOMENTUM 

The maximum hiring momentum was witnessed in the IT sector as the pandemic has increased demand for tech-enabled skills. Mumbai recorded the maximum number of IT-Software and Software Services jobs in January-March. During the quarter, the sector also recorded the highest growth in salaries at 33% against the year-ago period. 

FRESHERS AND MID-SENIOR PROFESSIONALS IN DEMAND

The positive hiring trend ensured that fresh graduates and mid-senior professionals remained in great demand throughout the year. In January-March, hiring for freshers (0-1 year) witnessed a surge, recording 50% growth against the year-ago period. Mid-senior professionals (10-15 years) also witnessed 50% on-year growth in hiring activity. 

DEMAND FOR UNDERGRADUATES GOING UP  

The survey found 75% of job listings in Mumbai required candidates with only undergraduate degrees in the January-March and the October-December quarters.  

REMOTE WORKING TO STAY 

Despite companies in Mumbai switching back to work-from-office, the city recorded 11% job listings as remote opportunities in January-March, indicating that remote working was here to stay. 

Commenting on the survey findings, naukri.com Chief Business Officer Pawan Goyal said: “With a strong rebound in overall hiring activity, the financial hub of India sees a significant jump in job openings to fulfil the talent demand across sectors led by BFSI and education.”

“In the last 3-4 months, Mumbai’s employment market has shown sustained growth, which is now also reflecting in salary hikes.”

