In 10 years, India moves up 8 spots in global employability ranking: Survey

By Arjun Mukherjee

A global employability survey has ranked India 15th globally marking an improvement of eight places within the last decade. In 2010, India had been ranked 23.

The presence of Indian universities in the top-250 universities has risen from four to six with Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, getting an overall rank of 27, up from 149 in 2014. The new entrants are Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (195), and Amity University (236).

The survey—Global Employability Ranking and Survey 2020—was carried out by the Times Higher Education and Emerging, a French consultancy group. Other countries which have shown remarkable improvement are Germany, China and South Korea, with a rise of nine, six and 12 places, respectively. The US has maintained its top position since 2010 though its country score has dropped by 51%—from 4,227 in 2010 down to 2,067 in 2020. Even the UK fell by two places in its overall employability ranking.

The survey highlights that, over the last decade, the recruitment of incoming graduates has been diverging beyond the duopoly of the US and the UK. The rise of the Asian continent is one of the key takeaways. For instance, the rank and number of South Korean universities have shown an upward trend over the years.

Emerging notes that their first rankings in 2010 were mainly academic-based. However, with the pandemic taking over the world, employability has become a crucial aspect of education, which has made employability a key performance indicator globally. It notes that in 2010, around two out of three employers expected universities to produce ready-to-work graduates. This number has now risen to around 85% of employers expecting the same, and one out of three considers it to be a university’s main purpose for education.