Important update for UP PCS aspirants; details available at official website uppsc.up.nic.in

UP PCS Exam: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued admit cards for the PCS Main examination 2017 amid protests from those candidates who had appeared for the prelim exam and had qualified for Mains. Candidates are unhappy that there is not much time for the Main exam as the date also clashes with other government job examinations. Candidates can download admit cards from official website https://uppsc.up.nic.in. The commission had declared the result for UPPSC PCS Preliminary examination 2017 in January this year. Earlier, there had been controversy over UPPSC PCS Preliminary exam result also. A number of candidates also expressed their unhappiness over the irregularity in the preliminary exam answer key.

A plea was submitted in the Allahabad High Court in which candidates alleged that answers to some questions asked in UPPSC PCS preliminary exam were not correct. During the hearing, the court asked the commission to re-evaluate the answer scripts of the preliminary exam of all the candidates by deleting some questions numbers 67/140/44/106 of series A, B, C and D respectively. It also directed to give full marks for question numbers 121/44/98/10 of series A, B, C and D respectively to those who have opted for options ‘(c)’ or ‘(d)’. The Supreme Court had put a stay on Allahabad High Court order in May. It is after this that Commission said that the Main exam will be conducted in July this year. The UPPSC declared the PCS Main exam dates on May 23.

The court also said that those candidates who qualify in the prelims after re-evaluation should be entitled to main written examination. It added,”However, some of the candidates who have appeared and qualified earlier in the preliminary examination but have failed to qualify the preliminary examination after revaluation, their candidature shall be cancelled and they shall not be entitled to participate any further in the selection process,” as per Indian Express.