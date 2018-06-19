Important update for Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants; check details at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in

Common Combined competitive preliminary examination will take place on July 1, 2018

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued the admit card for upcoming 63rd Common Combined competitive preliminary examination. The admit card was released on Tuesday in its official website- www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. The Common Combined competitive preliminary examination will take place on July 1, 2018 between 12 noon to 2pm at 271 examination centres across 19 district headquarters of the state. In General Studies examination, there will be 150 questions.

BPSC PRELIMS ADMIT CARD 2018: How to download the admit card:-

(1) A candidate first visit the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)- bpsc.bih.nic.in

(2) After visiting the webpage, the candidate needs to click the link for apply online which lies on the left hand side of the page

(3) The candidate needs to click on the link for ‘BPSC online application’ to visit the login page.

(4) After visiting the login page- enter User name/Id, password and captcha code and click on login.

(5) Candidate needs to click on ‘PT admit card download’ on the new page that opens.

(6) Candidate needs to enter the captcha code and click on ‘Download admit card’.

(7) Print the admit card on a A4 sheet paper. Admit card will consist of two papers.

(8) One page will contain the details of the examination while the second page will have instructions to the candidates.

(9) For safe, the candidate must saved a pdf copy of admit card in their desktop, laptop or in their handset for any future use.

The Candidates who will supposed to appear for the examination on July 1 should bring the admit card to the examination centre. They should reach the examination venue 30 minutes prior the scheduled time. The admit card will be available on the website for download till June 29, 2018.

About BPSC:-

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is a body created by the Constitution of India to select applicants for civil service jobs in Bihar according to the merits of the applicants and the rules of reservation. The commission is comprised of seven members including its Chairman. Shri Shishir Sinha is currently the Chairman of BPSC.