Important update about SBI PO Mains Result 2018

SBI PO mains result will be declared anytime soon. (PTI)

SBI PO mains result may be released soon. According to the schedule given in the official notification, the results for SBI PO mains was supposed to be released on August 20, Monday. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can visit sbi.co.in to check the result. The SBI PO mains exam was conducted on August 4, 2018. After the declaration of SBI PO mains result, the qualified candidates will appear for a personal interview and group exercise which will be held by the State Bank of India from September 24 to October 12. The call letter for the interview will be sent to the qualified candidate on September 1, 2018. The final result for SBI PO 2018 will be declared on November 1, 2018.

Here is how to check SBI PO Mains Result 2018:-

Step 1: Visit the official SBI website sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Open the career section.

Step 3: Click on the SPI PO mains exam result link.

Step 4: Enter the required details such as exam roll number.

Step 5: Submit the details.

Step 6: Check the result and take printout for future use.

What after SBI PO Mains Result 2018?

After the SBI PO mains result, the interview and group exercises will start. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their marks and category wise vacancies for the group exercise and interview. The interview will be of 30 marks while group exercise will be of 20 marks.

The final merit will be decided on the basis of group exercise, interview and mains exam result. “Marks secured by the candidates in the Main Examination (out of 250 marks) are converted to out of 75 and marks secured in Group Exercises & Interview (out of 50 marks) are converted to out of 25. The final merit list is arrived at after aggregating converted marks of Main Examination and Group Exercises & Interview out of 100. The selection will be made from the top merit ranked candidates in each category,” reads the notification.