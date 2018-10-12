Important alert for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Combined Defence Services Exam (CDS 1) 2019 aspirants

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Combined Defence Services Exam (CDS 1) 2019: Last year, the exam was held on February 4. Meanwhile, the exam for CDS (II) 2018 will be held on November 18.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Combined Defence Services Exam (CDS-1) 2019 notification is likely to be released on October 31, according to reports. The exam date will be officially announced by the UPSC. UPSC will also begin the registration process soon. As of now, the CDS-1 exam is likely to be held on February 3, 2019. Last year, the exam was held on February 4. Meanwhile, the exam for CDS (II) 2018 will be held on November 18.

Online registration process:-

The registration process will be done online. The process will be done through upsconline.nic.in.- the examination, recruitment portal of UPSC. The applicants for Officers’ Training Academy-Chennai, Air Force Academy-Hyderabad, Indian Military Academy- Dehradun and Indian Naval Academy- Ezhimala.

Admit cards for CDS (II) exam

UPSC will release admit cards for CDS (II) 2018 on October 28. Candidates can not carry mobiles phones, pagers/ blue tooth or any other communication devices at the exam hall. If they found carrying these, they could face ban for future examinations also.

Notably, the result for CDS (II) 2017 was announced by UPSC on May 16. 192 candidates were recommended by the UPSC.