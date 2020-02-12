IIM Calcutta touches new highs in placements; Average salary sees record jump!

Overall, 439 students garnered 492 offers from 136 firms that participated in the placement's process at IIM Calcutta.
Carrying on its rich legacy of excellent placements, IIM Calcutta has completed another round of job placements for its MBA batch ending this year. The candidates earned an average salary at an unprecedented level of Rs 28 lakh whereas the median salary hovered past Rs 25.5 Lakh. The candidates who featured in the top 10 per cent category were rewarded with an average salary of Rs 54.5 while the top quartile of the class got the offers at Rs 41.8 lakh. The average salaries offered to both top 10 per cent and the top quartile of the class have set a fresh record in the history of IIM-C placements.
Recruiters were given a large pool of candidates to select their desired set of individuals. Options such as “Dream” and “Wait and Hold” provided by the management allowed the candidates to recognise their full calibre at one of the finest management schools in India. Overall, 439 students garnered 492 offers from 136 firms that participated in the placement’s process at IIM Calcutta.
Consulting sector dominated the recruiting and provided 31 per cent of the total job offers. The Boston Consulting Group, McKinsey & Co., Bain & Co., Kearney, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Accenture were the major players to drive the placement process to a new height.
The candidates also earned their job offers from firms involved in Product Management, IT/Analytics and Operations domains. These sectors contributed 22 per cent to the overall placement figures. Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, Amazon, Flipkart, Udaan, EXL Service, American Express, HCL, UnitedHealth Group (Optum) and Mastercard were the top recruiter from the segment.
Finance and Private Equity-Venture Capital firms accounted for 17 per cent of the offers made to the candidates with 83 offers. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Arga Investment Management, Gaja Capital, JP Morgan Chase among banked on the 55th batch of IIM Calcutta to do their top jobs.
Director of IIM Calcutta Prof. Anju Seth congratulated candidates and said “I congratulate our graduating students on receiving such coveted employment offers. These demonstrate the high value of the education imparted at IIM Calcutta and our students’ remarkable skills and capabilities.”
Chairperson CDPO of IIM Calcutta, Prof. Abhishek Goel said, “Introduction of Superset has made our processes even more transparent and efficient. We remain committed to providing better outcomes for our students and recruiters through policy and process changes.”
Dean, New Initiative and External Relations (NIER) Prof. Prashant Mishra expressed optimism, “We are pleased to see that our sustained efforts to make the process more satisfying for students and recruiters are bearing fruit.”
