IIM Calcutta touches new highs in placements; Average salary sees record jump!

Carrying on its rich legacy of excellent placements, IIM Calcutta has completed another round of job placements for its MBA batch ending this year. The candidates earned an average salary at an unprecedented level of Rs 28 lakh whereas the median salary hovered past Rs 25.5 Lakh. The candidates who featured in the top 10 per cent category were rewarded with an average salary of Rs 54.5 while the top quartile of the class got the offers at Rs 41.8 lakh. The average salaries offered to both top 10 per cent and the top quartile of the class have set a fresh record in the history of IIM-C placements.

Recruiters were given a large pool of candidates to select their desired set of individuals. Options such as “Dream” and “Wait and Hold” provided by the management allowed the candidates to recognise their full calibre at one of the finest management schools in India. Overall, 439 students garnered 492 offers from 136 firms that participated in the placement’s process at IIM Calcutta.

Consulting sector dominated the recruiting and provided 31 per cent of the total job offers. The Boston Consulting Group, McKinsey & Co., Bain & Co., Kearney, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Accenture were the major players to drive the placement process to a new height.

General Management along with Sales and Marketing roles contributed up to 30% of the total job placements. TAS, Aditya Birla Group, Colgate-Palmolive, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance, Vedanta , TrueNorth, Hindustan Unilever ITC , Mondelez, and FIITJEE were the major job providers in this segment.