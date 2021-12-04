IITians score annual packages of Rs 1 crore on day one of placement

There has been a 35 per cent year on-year increase in indicative compensation offered by firms in IIIT Delhi

IITians are known to be a step ahead when it comes to scoring high packages, for obvious reasons. And this year was no different for these brilliant minds. While some are struggling to find jobs after a pandemic induced lull period, IITians kicked off their placement season on a high note with at least 60 students bagging annual packages of over Rs 1 crore! India’s premiere engineering institution witnessed a higher overall performance than pre-COVID years.

A total of 55 companies handed 232 offer letters to the students of IIT BHU. These students received an average package of Rs 32.89 lakh per annum and a minimum package of Rs 12 lakh per annum. According to Pramod Kumar Jain, Director IIT (BHU) Varanasi, the employers, both domestic and global find students technically sound , innovative and with well-rounded personality in IIT-BHU. “It is a sheer privilege to know that companies of such stature are identifying the talent at our campus and trusting them to take the baton forward,” he said

Anishya Obhrai Madan, head of Office of Career Services at IIT Delhi said that students bagged over 400 placement offers at IIT Delhi, with many candidates getting multiple offers, including the highest pre-placement offer in five years,.

There has been a 35 per cent year on-year increase in indicative compensation offered by firms participating for placement and 45 per cent increase in the number of offers received by the campus. at IIT Delhi. IIT Madras on the other hand received 43 per cent more offers on the first day of campus placement and IIT Mandi reported 16 per cent rise in the average salary packages.

As many as 11 candidates received international offers at IIT Madras and a total of 176 offers were made by 34 companies.