IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2018: Fresh vacancies announced at iitr.ernet.in, get complete job details here

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2018: IIT Roorkee has announced recruitment for the vacancies for Junior Assistant, Junior Superintendent, Assistant Coach and other posts on the official website – iitr.ac.in. (Website)

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2018: Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) has announced recruitment for the vacancies for Junior Assistant, Junior Superintendent, Assistant Coach and other posts on the official website – iitr.ac.in. Application for a total of 59 vacancies has been invited from the interested and eligible candidates. The online application process has already begun and the deadline to apply for the same is April 23, 2018. Candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before the last date. More details about the vacancies and the application process have been mentioned below:

Name of the organisation: Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT Roorkee)

Name and number of the vacancies:

Junior Assistant – 19 Posts

Junior Superintendent – 17 Posts

Junior Lab Assistant – 11 Posts

Junior Technical Superintendent – 4 Posts

Junior Engineer – 4 Posts

Junior Superintendent (Raj Bhasha) – 1 Post

Pharmacist – 1 Post

Assistant Coach – 1 Post

Driver Grade II – 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for IIT Roorkee Non-Teaching Jobs

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Junior Assistant

• Degree with knowledge of computer office applications

Junior Superintendent

• PG/ Degree with 2 years of experience

Junior Lab Assistant

• Degree (Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics/Computer Science) OR,

• 3 years Diploma (Engineering)

Junior Engineer

• 3 years Diploma (Civil/ Electrical Engineering)

Junior Technical Superintendent

• M.Sc./ B. Tech/ B.E./ B.Sc/ MCA/Diploma in Engineering with 3 years of experience

Junior Superintendent (Raj Bhasha) –

• PG (Hindi)

•Degree with English/ Degree with Hindi & PG (English), with atleast 1 year of translation experience

Pharmacist

• 10+2 in Science, Diploma/ Degree (Pharmacy)

Assistant Coach

• Degree in Physical Education with Diploma in Coaching

Driver Grade II

• 10+2 with ITI & Driving License

How to Apply for IIT Roorkee Non-Teaching Jobs 2018

Step 1) Log on to the official website – iitr.ac.in

Step 2) Go to the ‘Recruitments’ tab on the webpage

Step 3) Click on the link that says ‘Other Job Openings’

Step 4) Click on ‘Non Teaching Jobs’

Step 5) A new webpage will appear, on which click on ‘Apply online for Non Teaching Positions’

Step 6) Log in the details

Step 7) Pay the application fee

Step 8) Take a print out of the complete online application

step 9) Send the application along with all relevant supporting documents duly self attested addressed to the following address:

Assistant Registrar (Recruitment), Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, Roorkee – 247 667 (Uttarakhand)

Note-

• The application must reach in the Institute on or before April 30, 2018 through Speed/Registered post only.

• The A-4 size envelope containing complete application should be super-scribed “Application for the post of ——————————-”.

Important Date

Start Date of Online Application – 26 March 2018

Last Date of Application – 23 April 2018

Last Date for Submitting Print-Out of Online Application – 30 April 2018