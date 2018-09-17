IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for several posts; check details

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2018

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Project Associate and Project Assistant. The willing candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on September 24, 2018.

Important Dates:-

Date for Walk-in-interview: September 24, 2018

Sponsor of the project:-

Office of the Project Engineer (E/M-II) Sector- 39, Noida

Title of the Project:-

Appointment to Noida as consultant and TPEA for the retro fitment of 74,000 numbers of street lighting points in Noida (Project no- EED-6006/2018-2019)

Vacancy Details:-

(1) Project Associate: 02 posts

(2) Project Assistant: 02 posts

Educational Qualifications:-

(1) Project Associate: To apply for ‘Project Associate’ post, the candidate needs to have a degree of B.Tech. (Electrical/Electronics/Electrical and Electronics) with understanding in ESCO Model.

(2) Project Assistant: To apply for ‘Project Assistant’ post, the candidate needs to have a degree of Diploma (3 years) and experience in substation/distribution/LED Street Lighting.

Salary:-

An applicant if selected, then he /she will get a monthly salary of Rs 25,000+HRA.

Know how to apply:-

The willing candidates need to appear for walk-in-interview on September 24, 2018 in the Committee Room, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Roorkee, Uttrakhand. All candidates must carry the relevant documents.

Documents:-

(1) Application in plain paper with detailed CV including chronological discipline of degree or certificates obtained.

(2) Experience including research, industrial field and others.

(3) Attested copies of degree or certificate and experience certificate.

About IIT (Roorkee):-

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) is the country’s leading institutions of higher technical and management education with a brilliant track record of it’s performance over the last 166 years.