IIT Roorkee Placements 2017, 2018: Check the highest, average salary package of Department of Management Studies

(IIT Roorkee)

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee’s Department of Management Studies is one of the most reputed institutions in India. The Department of Management Studies celebrated its 20 years of excellence in techno-management. The IIT institution also released its average salary package data for the last two batches.

During this year’s placement season (2016-18), the Institute witnessed a placement with many big names across a diverse range of industries like KPMG, Dunnhumby, HDFC, ICICI and Bristlecone hiring. The top 50 percent of the batch took home an average package of Rs. 10.7 LPA. The diversity in the preferred job roles stood out with students going for analytics, consulting, sales, presales, marketing, operations and finance profiles. The Institute placed 71 out of 80 students.

During the placement process of 2015-17 batch, recruiters like Amazon, VKL Spices, Patanjali etc hired talent from the campus. In the placement season, 53 out of 57 got placed, including three getting PPOs/PPIs. The average package was Rs. 9.18 LPA, the highest CTC was Rs. 14.5 Lakhs per annum with top 50 percent securing an average package of Rs. 10.24 Lakhs per annum.

Department of Management Studies has been ranked #9 among top Management institutes category in the India Rankings 2018 conducted by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India. The Institute has been ranked the 2nd best Institute in the country in terms of Research, Professional Practice & Collaborative Performance (RPC) parameter.

The teaching faculty at the Department consists of renowned professors in the country for their research excellence and teaching acumen, bringing their perspectives into the mix and enriching the learning experience further.

Dr. Zillur Rahman, Associate Professor and Head, Department of Management Studies, IIT Roorkee, was honoured with the “Commendable Faculty Award” at the Careers360 Faculty Research Awards in New Delhi. He received the award at the hands of Hon’ Union Minister of Human Resources Development, Shri. Prakash Javadekar. The award mentions that Dr. Zillur Rahman is the most research proficient faculty of India in the year 2018 in the field of Business, Management and Accounting. Dr. Rahman’s research work lead to 55 publications in 2015-17, a cumulative of 805 citations and 17 h-index.