IIT Recruitment 2018 alert! Vacancies likely as premier institutes seek to improve Global University Ranking

IIT Recruitment 2018 alert! In a bid to improve their Global University Ranking, the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have decided to join hands to recruit foreign faculty. Along with this, these top technical institutions have also been asked by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) to put together a collective front and also collaborate during their visits to foreign campuses and research organisations with the aim to appoint foreign faculties including Indian-origin research scholars, the Times of India reported. The mechanism for collaboration is set to be discussed in the upcoming IIT council meeting later this month.

The report states that the process of global university ranking takes into consideration the availability of foreign faculty members and their research work. A source while talking about the whole recruitment process said that while there are many new IITs in the country, the brand is old and well known globally, which is why the ministry now feels that they can join hands with them to recruit foreign faculty. This issue can be the agenda of the IIT Council meeting. The source also said that the good international network and the collaboration of old IITs will be a great help for the newer ones.

In the month of April earlier this year, in a written reply to a Rajya Sabha question, HRD Minister of State Satya Pal Singh had addressed the situation of shortage of faculty in premier educational institutions that include the IITs. Singh said that various measures have been decided, especially for recruitment of foreign faculty for such cases. The measures taken include the creation pan-IIT faculty pool, effective use of VAJRA Scheme of Department of Science & Technology (DST), the appointment of eligible OCI Card holders as permanent faculty, hassle-free visa to foreign faculty, reducing of annual income ceiling from US$ 25,000 to Rs.9.10 lakh per year.

In addition to this, the Narendra Modi government has also launched the Global Initiative for Academic Networks (GIAN) to enable foreign faculty to teach courses in the higher educational institutions in India, according to PIB.