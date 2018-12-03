IIT placements 2018: Students land top jobs on Day 1, highest offer a staggering Rs 1.5 crore

While Microsoft emerged as the top recruiter offering the highest packages to the students, Google, Apple, Uber and others at the session also marked their presence with significant offers. (PTI)

IIT placements 2018: Its job season at the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) as the 2018-19 academic year draws to a close. From IIT Roorkee, IIT Bombay to IIT Madras and Kharagpur, students sat for the first day of the latest edition of placements at the premier technical institutes in the country on December 1. While Microsoft emerged as the top recruiter offering the highest packages to the students, Google, Apple, ISRO, Uber, ONGC and others at the session also marked their presence with significant offers. The soon-to-graduate engineers were offered both domestic and international job roles with a handsome pay package. Mentioned below is a summary of what went down at the institutes on Day 1 of placements and who offered what to the students.

IIT Roorkee:

The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee witnessed the participation of more than 10 companies on Day 1. A total of 215 offers, including 150 pre-placement offers (PPOs) and 7 international offers, were made to the students. While the highest international package offered to the students stands at Rs 1.5 crore, the highest domestic salary offered was Rs 47 lakhs. Microsoft made the maximum number of offers (22) including three international ones and nine PPOs.

IIT Bombay:

IT giant Microsoft offered the highest package of Rs 1.14 crore (US$ 164,000) on Day 1 to an IIT Bombay student for an international profile. On the first day of the placements, the Institute witnessed the participation of 21 companies where Microsoft offered both domestic and international offers. Among other recruiters were Qualcomm, BCG and Strategy & Cairn for domestic roles. For international roles, companies like Uber, Cohesity, NEC Japan and Rubrik visited the institute.

Also read| IIT Bombay placements 2018: Microsoft offers whopping Rs 1 crore salary on first day

IIT Kharagpur:

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur saw over 400 jobs being offered to its students on Day 1 of this year’s placements. In order to give students an ample number of opportunities, more than 362 companies have already registered for the session and over 618 profiles have already been opened by them to choose from. According to a press release issued by the institute, the total number of profiles being offered include 256 PPOs and 150 fresh jobs. Qualcomm and Microsoft made the highest number of offers which stood at 21. In the next few days, the institute will see participation from companies like Flipkart, Zomato, Oyo, Ola and others.

Also read| IIT-Kharagpur placement Day 1: Over 400 jobs offered, Qualcomm, Microsoft top recruiters

IIT Madras:

A total of 19 companies visited the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras on day 1 of this year’s placement session. These companies offered a total of 85 positions to the students that include 6 internationals offers. Among the top recruiters were Technology giant Google, Apple and IT giant Microsoft. While Apple made 8 offers, Microsoft made 25 for 3 job profiles and Google was among companies like Goldman Sachs, ITC Ltd that offered 32 profiles on Day 1.