IIT Placements 2018: Big cheer! Many students get over Rs 1 crore salary package – All you need to know

IIT Placements 2018: As suggested by various media reports and details shared by IITs on their official website, this year around 10 IITians were offered salary packages of even more than Rs 1 crore. This year’s placement session has recorded an increase in the number of students who have been offered top salaries from some of the world’s top companies. According to a Times of India report, this year a large number of students found places in the mechanical, R&D, computer science and electrical sectors.

As many as 3000 jobs offers were made to the students during the first 4 days of the placement sessions across all the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). These also included the pre-placement offers (PPO) made to them. There is an increase of 30 per cent in the overall placements as compared to 2017. IIT Delhi Director, V Ramgopal Rao while talking about this year’s placements said that an overall growth in various sectors is indicated across the various sectors. The same is visible in the increasing job opportunities that students are receiving.

Apart from this, four IIT BHU students this year have been offered a salary as high as Rs 1.52 crore by a US-based company. Microsoft stood out during this year’s placement session. It hired at least six students from Roorkee and Kanpur. They have been offered an annual package as high as Rs 1.5 crore. Final placement data is yet to be disclosed by the respective IITs.