IIT Mandi set for another year of strong placements in 2018-19

ISRO, Amazon, Microsoft, Samsung Delhi and L&T among recruiters at IIT Mandi during 2018-19.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi is all set for another of strong placements as the total number of companies registered for Phase I placements has gone up to 45 till November 22, compared to 34 last year.

As many as 78 students of the institute have got placements till November 22, compared to 86 students in the 2017-18 academic year. Out of them, 17 students got placed through pre-placement offers (PPOs), which are the result of internships in companies or firms converting to job offers. The figure includes two international PPOs made this year. All 17 students have accepted the PPOs.

In contrast to seven PPOs last academic year, this year a total 10 companies gave PPOs. The prominent sectors in which PPOs were made during 2018-19 are Software Development and Analytics.

Speaking about the placement strategies, Dr. Varun Dutt, Advisor, Career and Placement Cell, IIT Mandi, said, “We are hosting separate drives for Core and Information Technology (IT) branches. This separation helping the students to better decide which companies to sit for and hence reducing overlaps. This year, we are keeping the placement process longer per company to give more time to companies to conduct their process, reducing stress on students. Furthermore, we are also inviting non-core companies to provide more opportunities to students.”

The number of students sitting and eligible for placements this year is 110, compared to 99 students in 2017-18. Around 10 per cent of students usually prefer to go for Civil Service Examinations and opt out of placements. A few other also go for higher studies or pursue startup or business opportunities.

Some of the companies that offered PPOs at IIT Mandi during 2018-19 include Goldman Sachs Group, the top PPO recruiter with four PPOs, Amazon.com, Microsoft Corporation, Siemens, Samsung Delhi, SMS Datatech, Tonichi Insatsu, Truring , MAQ and Wipro Limited.

As of now, 45 companies have already registered for this year’s (2018-19) placements with more companies expected in Phase Two, which will start in mid February 2019.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has also made two offers to IIT Mandi students during current placement season. Top International recruiter for 2018-19 is SMS Datatech, Japan.

Many companies are coming to IIT Mandi for the first time this year. They include Tork motor cycles, SMS data tech, Domino data tech, Sapient, Shopx, Assanjob, Yodlee, Cortex, Optiver and Global design arena.

In the 2017-18 placement season, 58 companies visited the campus at Kamand, which was the highest ever at the Institute till now. Among these companies more than 83 per cent were core companies.

Some facts and figures about IIT Mandi placements: