IIT Madras Placements 2018: Stage set – What students and job seekers need to know



IIT Madras Placements 2018: The first phase of placement is scheduled to begin on December 1, 2018.

Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Madras is set for yet another strong placement season with over 300 firms registering for phase I, higher than last year. The first phase of placement is scheduled to begin on December 1, 2018. In a statement issued on Monday, the premier institute said that as many as 326 companies have registered for more than 490 job profiles, compared to 270 companies in the whole of last year.

“About 34 per cent of the recruiters are from Core Engineering/Research and Development sector, 21 per cent from Finance/Analytics/Consulting sectors, and 32 per cent from the IT sector with the rest from other sectors,” IIT-Madras said. The institute will host over 50 start-ups this year. The institute has also witnessed a 20 per cent increase in pre-placement offers (PPOs) this year, which comes from internships. So far, it has received 130 PPOs for 2018-19.

So far, more than 1,300 students have registered for placements but this number is expected to go up as more research scholars become eligible. Among the companies that have registered for the first time are Bain & Company, Nomura, Ather Energy, and Jaguar Land Rover. Traditional recruiters such as Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, BCG, Intel, Citibank, Qualcomm, Bajaj, General Electric will also recruit from IIT-Madras.

According to the institute, 23 firms have advertised international profiles, most of which are for positions in Asian countries. The number of profiles for data analytics has increased this year. There are around 59 analytics or data science job profiles compared to around 48 in the last year, the statement said.

Speaking on this year’s placement season, IIT Madras Training and Placement Advisor Manu Santhanam said: “The number of recruiters coming to campus has seen an upswing this year, which is clearly an indicator of the growing perception about the quality of students coming from IIT Madras, in addition to our consistently top rank in NIRF.”