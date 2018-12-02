IIT Madras placements 2018: Google, Apple, ISRO, OMGC make big offers among others

By: | Published: December 2, 2018 12:57 PM

IIT Madras placements 2018: Its job season at various Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) in the country.

IIT Madras placements 2018! (Reuters)

IIT Madras placements 2018: Its job season at various Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) in the country. As the session is coming to an end soon, students are gearing up to appear for their placement interviews and looking for new job prospects. On the day one of the placement session at IIT Madras, the institute witnessed participation of 19 companies that made as many as 85 offers to the students. These 85 offers, according to an NDTV report also include 6 internationals offers. Technology and IT giants like Google, Microsoft and Apple were among the big recruiters that visited the campus on day 1.

19 companies including Microsoft, Google, McKinsey, Uber, Boston Consulting Group, Rubrik, Goldman Sachs, ITC Ltd, Texas Instruments, Qualcomm and Auctus Advisors offered jobs for 32 profiles on Day 1. As per a statement released by IIT Madras, the institute “is the only educational institute in India which had all the top three global consulting majors McKinsey, The Boston Consulting Group and Bain & Co. recruiting on campus – they accounted for 13 offers in Session 1.1.”

Also read| IIT Bombay placements 2018: Microsoft offers whopping Rs 1 crore salary on first day

Companies like Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)  and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) have already recruited 3 and 4 candidates each. Microsoft has made 25 offers for 3 job profiles, whereas Apple made 8 and Goldman Sachs made 7.

Prof. Manu Santhanam, the Advisor, Training and Placement at IIT Madras while talking about the session said, “We had premier companies in the first slot, which made a good number of offers to our candidates. The number of finance/analytics offers has been excellent in the first slot, with 29 offers being made by such firms. With the high profile recruiters in the next slot, we hope to improve on our Day 1 numbers as compared to the last year,” according to the report.

A total of 23 companies are expected to visit on Day 2 to offer 48 profiles. These companies will include – Star India, Airbus, JP Morgan, Shell, Intel, General Electric and Qualcomm.

