IIT Madras Placements 2018: Good show! Prestigious institute records jump in offers

IIT-Madras Placements 2018: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has recorded 30 per cent jump in its placement offers for 2018-19 in comparison with the last year, NDTV reported citing a statement from the institute. According to the report, the total number of offers excluding pre-placement offers until Day-3 was up by nearly 30 per cent.

In the first phase of placement, 133 companies made 680 offers which is higher than the last year when 106 firms had made 526 offers at the end of Day Three. This year, the highest number of jobs was offered for data science/data analytics followed by consulting and finance sectors which accounted for 33 per cent.

Among the companies that made the highest offers are Micron Technology (26), Intel Technology India (26), Microsoft (25), Citibank (22), and Qualcomm (21). This year, IIT-M students have got 13 international offers from firms such as Microsoft, Uber, Rubrik, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Micron Technology and CleanMax Solar, the report said.

Placement for post-graduate students has also shot up this year. Last year, the total number of offers for post-graduate students was 307 but it has jumped to 374 in the first phase.

Commenting on the offers, IIT Madras Placements Advisor and Prof Manu Santhanam reportedly said: “We have had a great start to this year’s placements. We hope the strong trend continues over the next four days as well.”