IIT Madras Placements 2018: Check top five recruiters

IIT Madras Placements 2018: The placement season for 2017-18 concluded at Indian Institute of Technology, Madras and according to the institution, they have continued to show a strong performance.

IIT Madras Placements 2018: The placement season for 2017-18 concluded at Indian Institute of Technology, Madras and according to the institution, they have continued to show a strong performance. According to the official statement by IIT Madras, the total number of students placed in the current academic year was 832, which accounts for about 70 per cent of the total number of registered students. As many as 95 students were placed through Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) in 2017-18. A total of 114 PPOs were made as against 73 in the preceding year, an increase of 56 per cent, with several offers from large firms such as Microsoft, Qualcomm and Goldman Sachs.

The students of IIT Madras received a total of 968 offers from 256 companies that had registered for placements for 2017-18. Among these, there were 19 International offers. During 2016-17, a total of 817 students were placed (66% of all registered).

Professor Manu Santhanam, Advisor, Training and Placement, IIT-Madras while speaking about the new developments in this placement season said: “This year saw a large number of post-graduate students getting placed (including MS and PhD research scholars), primarily because of the concerted efforts of the placement staff and the student team. The overall placement scenario was also better, thanks to the interest shown by the recruiters in the high-quality technical talent available at IIT Madras, which retained its No. 1 NIRF ranking this year.”

Ph.D. Placements M.S. Placements 2015-16 17% 2015-16 59% 2016-17 23% 2016-17 63% 2017-18 36% 2017-18 71%

The increasing trend witnessed in the placement of Postgraduates and Research Scholars indicates that the industry is increasingly opting to recruit IIT Madras students to undertake cutting-edge Research and Development.

Overall trends in sector-wise recruitment remained the same as in preceding years with ‘Core’ and ‘Information Technology’ being the leading recruiters.

The Top Five Recruiters are:

– Citi – 25 Offers

– Intel India Technology Pvt. Ltd – 20 offers

– EXL Services – 19 offers

– Flipkart – 18 offers

– HCL Technologies – 17 offers

The sector-wise analysis indicates that nearly 45% of the placements were in core engineering and R&D companies, while 28% were in Analytics/Consulting/Finance, and 22% in IT.

A total of 38 startups also participated in the placements this year. They made a total of 101 offers, of which 83 were accepted. The leading sectors of startup recruitment were Information Technology (36 per cent) and Analytics (24 per cent) followed by Core (11 per cent).