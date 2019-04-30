IIT-M campus placements touch all-time high in 2018-19

Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) has witnessed another successful year in campus placements, which broke new grounds during 2018-19. As many as 964 students got placed during the campus recruitment for the academic year 2018-19, including 97 students who got pre-placement offers (PPOs). The total number of students registered for placements was around 1,300. This figure of 964 marks an increase of more than 15% compared with the preceding year when 834 students got placed, including PPOs. The campus placements were done in two phases with phase-1 held from December 1-8 and the phase-2 began in the second half of January and has been completed now. The top five recruiters for the year were Micron (26 offers), Intel India (26 offers), Citibank (23 offers), Microsoft (22 offers) and Qualcomm (21 offers). A total of 51 start-ups also participated in the placements this year. They made a total of 121 offers, of which 97 were accepted. The leading sectors in start-up recruitment were IT (21%), followed by analytics (16%). In a press release, IIT-M said that the number of PPOs also increased this year as a total of 136 PPOs were made against 114 in the preceding year.